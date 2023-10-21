Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target Cut to $163.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $173.00 to $163.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TD Cowen restated an outperform rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $145.89.

NYSE YUM opened at $119.92 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $107.70 and a 12 month high of $143.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.16.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.17. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 48.99%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,858 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total value of $520,096.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,727,983.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total transaction of $520,096.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,727,983.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $499,198.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,522,759.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,501 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,644. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 9.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,284,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at about $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

