Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Bought by RFP Financial Group LLC

RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 503.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 31,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Down 1.2 %

YUMC opened at $51.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.60. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.58 and a 12 month high of $64.70.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.72 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm's revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 29.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.78 to $71.30 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Yum China has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.25.

Yum China Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

