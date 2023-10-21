Zhongsheng Group (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) Trading Down 2.2%

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.67 and last traded at $23.67. 575 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.21.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZSHGY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Zhongsheng Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zhongsheng Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Zhongsheng Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.27.

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale and service of motor vehicles. The company operates 4S dealerships for various automobile brands consisting of luxury automobile brands, including Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, Audi, Jaguar, Land Rover, Porsche, and Volvo; and mid-to-high end automobile brands, such as Toyota and Nissan.

