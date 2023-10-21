Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $39.00. The stock had previously closed at $35.69, but opened at $33.98. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares last traded at $33.71, with a volume of 1,084,180 shares trading hands.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ZION. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth $457,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 129,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 32,130 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth $598,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.59.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.26 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 30.31%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

