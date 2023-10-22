10,156 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Purchased by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 471,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,475,057 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,868,326,000 after buying an additional 4,771,084 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,239.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,346,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,335,000 after buying an additional 4,216,332 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 188.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,559,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,339,000 after buying an additional 3,629,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,801,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLT traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $83.24. The stock had a trading volume of 52,188,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,393,008. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.74 and a twelve month high of $109.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.05 and a 200 day moving average of $98.00.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

