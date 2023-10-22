1,819 Shares in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Bought by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $108.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $60.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.49 and a fifty-two week high of $118.79.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ICE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.58.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $234,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,718,289.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $234,280.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,718,289.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $182,384.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,643.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,202 shares of company stock valued at $10,756,352. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

