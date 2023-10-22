18,385 Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Purchased by Nemes Rush Group LLC

Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722,435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,982,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,974 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,636,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,489 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,479,000 after purchasing an additional 57,678,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,937,315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,835,527.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 411,422 shares of company stock worth $24,424,662 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:KO traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $54.57. 15,686,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,214,603. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.40 and its 200-day moving average is $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.72%.

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.