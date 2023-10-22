18,457 Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Bought by Nemes Rush Group LLC

Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,457 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,824,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PXD. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PXD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Capital One Financial cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.50.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE PXD traded down $4.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $250.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,325,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,508,390. The stock has a market cap of $58.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $274.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.11.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $1.84 per share. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 21.31%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Articles

