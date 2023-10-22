224,638 Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Purchased by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 224,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,915,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,171,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,207 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,192 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 47.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,619,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,099 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 8.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,251,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,180,000 after purchasing an additional 327,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,136 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

American Electric Power stock opened at $73.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.04. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $100.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AEP shares. Barclays started coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.03.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

