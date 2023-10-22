26,830 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Acquired by Nemes Rush Group LLC

Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,830 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $23,273,000. Broadcom makes up approximately 4.1% of Nemes Rush Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 96,355.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $205,354,303,000 after buying an additional 236,493,322 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,844,893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,146,692,000 after buying an additional 499,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,632,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,670,149,000 after buying an additional 794,832 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,813,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,001,948,000 after buying an additional 375,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,287,056,000 after buying an additional 651,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $1,010.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $848.52.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $14.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $853.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,695,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,639. The company has a market cap of $352.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $429.17 and a one year high of $925.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $854.98 and its 200-day moving average is $800.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 56.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

