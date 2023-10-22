39,940 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Purchased by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,267,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of VOO opened at $386.99 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $334.13 and a 12 month high of $422.15. The stock has a market cap of $309.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $402.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $397.47.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

