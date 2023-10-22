430 Shares in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Acquired by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 430 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,944,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,675,759,000 after acquiring an additional 283,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,795,000 after acquiring an additional 41,237 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,419,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $656,575,000 after acquiring an additional 115,712 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,247,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,464,000 after acquiring an additional 220,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,904,000 after acquiring an additional 57,674 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total value of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,617,912.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,102 shares of company stock worth $4,605,690. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CTAS stock traded down $4.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $498.19. 406,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,023. The business’s fifty day moving average is $499.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $485.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $389.48 and a 12-month high of $525.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.