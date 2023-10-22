4,496 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Bought by Meridian Wealth Partners LLC

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 25,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $11,108,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $143,000.

NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $45.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $39.61 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.59 and a 200-day moving average of $46.93.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

