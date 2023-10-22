4,526 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Purchased by Nemes Rush Group LLC

Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,526 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $32,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 200.0% during the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 150 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 277.5% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.1 %

MCD traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $258.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,779,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,229,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.65. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $299.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $270.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.22.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 55.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $194,387.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,656,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $194,387.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,019 shares in the company, valued at $5,656,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,217,143.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,001.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,956 shares of company stock worth $5,580,451. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on McDonald’s

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

