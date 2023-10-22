47,850 Shares in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Purchased by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,012,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $592,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,327,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after buying an additional 153,857 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $204.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.55.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE KEYS opened at $122.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.36. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.49 and a 52 week high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 30.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Further Reading

