47,941 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Bought by Nemes Rush Group LLC

Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,522,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 98,836.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,315,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,626,220,000 after buying an additional 758,547,908 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,850,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,311,275,000 after buying an additional 578,319 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after buying an additional 15,384,593 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,314,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,350,268,000 after buying an additional 225,931 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,214,619 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,008,114,000 after buying an additional 78,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.71.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $611,959.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $611,959.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,568.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,020,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,816.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,359 shares of company stock worth $13,817,172. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EW traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $69.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,254,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,911,556. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $94.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.34.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

