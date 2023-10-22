4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Raised to Outperform at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink upgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FDMT. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.50.

FDMT opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.44. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $26.49.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77). 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.40% and a negative net margin of 4,876.01%. The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDMT. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 6.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 29.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 367,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 84,158 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 14.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.

