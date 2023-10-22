56,288 Shares in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Purchased by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 56,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,000. iShares MSCI Japan ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 301,721.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 364,971,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,591,757,000 after buying an additional 364,850,925 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 106,674.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,687,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,674,139 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 755.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,175,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687,586 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,571,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $737,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199,658 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 265.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,384,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457,193 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWJ traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.13. 4,356,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,115,130. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.85. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $47.67 and a one year high of $64.11.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

