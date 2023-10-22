67,713 Shares in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Purchased by Nemes Rush Group LLC

Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 67,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,027,000. Raymond James makes up approximately 1.2% of Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Raymond James by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Raymond James by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Raymond James by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.78.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In other news, insider Horace Carter sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $409,527.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,476.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE RJF traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.56. 863,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,037. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.42. Raymond James has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.05.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.25). Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

