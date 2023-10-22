72,434 Shares in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Bought by Synergy Asset Management LLC

Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 72,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,137,000. Eversource Energy comprises 1.3% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,057,818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $274,262,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4,397.4% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,072,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,909 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,067,000 after buying an additional 891,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at about $62,562,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Guggenheim cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,554 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,344.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of ES stock opened at $53.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.87 and its 200 day moving average is $68.91. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $53.10 and a 1-year high of $87.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.12%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

