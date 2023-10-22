73,826 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Acquired by Nemes Rush Group LLC

Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 73,826 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 83.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of HP during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on HP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.55.

HP Trading Down 1.7 %

HP stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,037,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,833,020. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.95. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The company has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. HP had a negative return on equity of 113.55% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $135,654.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,346.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $135,654.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,346.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $978,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,268 shares in the company, valued at $18,752,901. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,461,344 shares of company stock valued at $388,367,025 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

