77,092 Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Purchased by Nemes Rush Group LLC

Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 77,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,503,000. Eaton makes up 2.7% of Nemes Rush Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its stake in Eaton by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 209,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Eaton by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 32,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Eaton by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 21,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

Eaton stock traded down $5.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $193.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,930,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,163. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $217.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.54. The company has a market capitalization of $77.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $134.81 and a 52-week high of $240.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $423,664.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,459.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $423,664.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,459.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,650 shares of company stock valued at $25,686,391 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

