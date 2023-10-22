Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 379,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,963,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 16.6% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 40.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at about $3,303,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 0.6% during the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 128,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATVI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.42. 7,323,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,306,210. The company has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $94.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.74 and its 200 day moving average is $86.92.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.17. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James downgraded Activision Blizzard to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.32.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

