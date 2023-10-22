AES (NYSE:AES) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AES (NYSE:AES – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

AES has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of AES in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of AES from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of AES from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of AES from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.10.

AES stock opened at $13.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.94. AES has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.74.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 36.65%. AES’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that AES will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.1659 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -108.19%.

In other AES news, Director Maura Shaughnessy bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $243,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,126.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AES news, Director Maura Shaughnessy bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $243,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,126.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alain Monie bought 27,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $500,598.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,725 shares in the company, valued at $524,805.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of AES during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AES during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AES during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of AES during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AES during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

