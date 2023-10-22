Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,095,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 304,360 shares during the period. Aflac makes up 0.8% of LSV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Aflac were worth $355,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 85.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $38,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,949.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total transaction of $1,216,794.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $38,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,949.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,435 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $77.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $59.18 and a twelve month high of $82.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.47.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 16.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

