AIFG Consultants Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

AIFG Consultants Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 8.3% of AIFG Consultants Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. AIFG Consultants Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $10,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Management Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000.

Shares of JEPI traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $52.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,403,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,498,869. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.69. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.50 and a 12-month high of $56.92.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

