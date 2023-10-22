AIFG Consultants Ltd. Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

AIFG Consultants Ltd. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 0.5% of AIFG Consultants Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. AIFG Consultants Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $940,239,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,751,662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540,248 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2,432.8% in the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 5,307,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 218.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,369,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684,443 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,159,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,660,000. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.13. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.40.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

