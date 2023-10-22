AIFG Consultants Ltd. Lowers Stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

AIFG Consultants Ltd. decreased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 363,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,939 shares during the quarter. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index makes up 9.9% of AIFG Consultants Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. AIFG Consultants Ltd. owned 0.29% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $12,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,497,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,242,000 after buying an additional 3,024,149 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 33.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,559,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,120 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 659.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,436,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,887 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 19.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,049,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,698,000 after purchasing an additional 964,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 243.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 824,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,275,000 after purchasing an additional 584,857 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDL traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.54. 626,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,278. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.47. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52-week low of $32.23 and a 52-week high of $38.33.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

