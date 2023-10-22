AIFG Consultants Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:XMAR)

AIFG Consultants Ltd. grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:XMAR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the quarter. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March comprises about 4.3% of AIFG Consultants Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. AIFG Consultants Ltd.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March were worth $5,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 1.2% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 59,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 5.1% in the second quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 2.2% in the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at $30,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

Shares of XMAR traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.51. 15,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,797. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a fifty-two week low of $29.69 and a fifty-two week high of $33.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.26.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March (XMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

