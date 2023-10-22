AIFG Consultants Ltd. Sells 2,161 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

AIFG Consultants Ltd. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up approximately 6.4% of AIFG Consultants Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. AIFG Consultants Ltd. owned about 0.14% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $7,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,584,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,542. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.58. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $40.87.

