Aimia (TSE:AIM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.37

Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.37 and traded as high as C$3.53. Aimia shares last traded at C$3.46, with a volume of 198,839 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Aimia from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Aimia Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55, a quick ratio of 83.33 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$291.19 million, a PE ratio of 0.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.04.

Aimia (TSE:AIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C($0.82). Aimia had a net margin of 69.66% and a return on equity of 80.14%. The company had revenue of C$74.80 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Aimia Inc. will post 0.0196078 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aimia

Aimia Inc focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

Further Reading

