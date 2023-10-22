Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $161.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $212.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALB. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Albemarle from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $260.80.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $138.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.59 and its 200-day moving average is $197.58. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $138.55 and a 52-week high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $3.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 40.55%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle will post 25.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Albemarle by 342.9% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 188.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 15,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

