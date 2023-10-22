Albertsons Companies’ (ACI) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $27.25 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Albertsons Companies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Albertsons Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Albertsons Companies has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $23.88.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 106.93%. Albertsons Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Albertsons Companies

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the third quarter valued at about $292,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 107,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the third quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 15.7% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 43,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

About Albertsons Companies

(Get Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.