Aldebaran Resources (OTCMKTS:ADBRF) Trading Down 4.3%

Aldebaran Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADBRF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 2,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 15,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.63.

Aldebaran Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Argentina. It holds 100% interests in the Rio Grande copper-gold project located in Salta Province, northwestern Argentina; and the Aguas Calientes, El Camino, Catua, Oscuro, and La Frontera properties in Argentina.

