Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,075 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 92,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 8,701 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 32,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 88,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,278,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,875. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $35.68 and a one year high of $43.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.13.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

