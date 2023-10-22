Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,553,000. Hourglass Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 453,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,271,000 after purchasing an additional 88,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.43.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $79.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $205.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.92. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $121.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.59 by $2.78. The firm had revenue of $234.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.75 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

