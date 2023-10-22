Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

ALIT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alight from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Alight in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Alight from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Alight

In other news, Director Richard N. Massey bought 50,000 shares of Alight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,370,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,837,590.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Alight news, Director Richard N. Massey bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $322,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,370,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,837,590.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alight by 4.3% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 9,155,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,593,000 after buying an additional 379,818 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Alight by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 541,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 7,487 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Alight in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alight during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its position in shares of Alight by 14.8% during the first quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 323,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 41,672 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALIT opened at $6.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.44. Alight has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $10.19.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.54 million. Alight had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 7.12%.

About Alight

(Get Free Report

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. Its solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing that helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture. The company is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

Further Reading

