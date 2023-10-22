Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.
ALIT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alight from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Alight in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Alight from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Alight
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alight by 4.3% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 9,155,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,593,000 after buying an additional 379,818 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Alight by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 541,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 7,487 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Alight in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alight during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its position in shares of Alight by 14.8% during the first quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 323,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 41,672 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alight Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ALIT opened at $6.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.44. Alight has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $10.19.
Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.54 million. Alight had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 7.12%.
About Alight
Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. Its solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing that helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture. The company is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.
