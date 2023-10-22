Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) PT Lowered to C$11.50

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$11.50 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ARR. Pi Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$10.75 to C$10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Laurentian set a C$11.00 target price on Altius Renewable Royalties and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.96.

Altius Renewable Royalties Price Performance

Shares of TSE ARR opened at C$7.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 249.11, a quick ratio of 102.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Altius Renewable Royalties has a twelve month low of C$7.10 and a twelve month high of C$10.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.68. The stock has a market cap of C$219.15 million, a P/E ratio of -712.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.02). Altius Renewable Royalties had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of C$0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.73 million.

About Altius Renewable Royalties

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, holds interest in the royalties and investments in renewable energy projects. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company operates wind, solar, battery storage, and other types of renewable energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, California, and Vermont.

