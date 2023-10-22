Altria Group (NYSE:MO) PT Lowered to $45.00

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $46.50 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.46.

MO stock opened at $42.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.06 and a 200-day moving average of $44.48. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.91 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57. The company has a market capitalization of $75.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.18%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 102.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Altria Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,690,000 after buying an additional 89,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $498,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

