Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $47.98

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$47.98 and traded as high as C$48.28. Altus Group shares last traded at C$48.25, with a volume of 62,482 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIF has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$69.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altus Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$64.80.

Get Altus Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AIF

Altus Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$50.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$47.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.86, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$205.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$192.55 million. Altus Group had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 1.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altus Group Limited will post 2.6011683 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altus Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 352.94%.

About Altus Group

(Get Free Report)

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE).It operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, and advisory solutions primarily for CRE asset valuations for the purpose of performance, development, and investment management; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.