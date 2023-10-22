American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by Stack Financial Management Inc

Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. American Electric Power comprises approximately 1.8% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $16,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 17.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,836 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,270,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,839,049. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $100.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.04.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. American Electric Power’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

AEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.03.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

