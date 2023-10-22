American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,760 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in American Express by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 135,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $23,534,000 after acquiring an additional 75,821 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in American Express by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,390 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $21,494,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $141.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $104.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. American Express has a one year low of $132.21 and a one year high of $182.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.16.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens restated an “underweight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of American Express from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.33.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

