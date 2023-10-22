Americas Technology Acquisition (NYSEARCA:ATA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSEARCA:ATA – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.59. Americas Technology Acquisition shares last traded at $10.59, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Americas Technology Acquisition Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Americas Technology Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Americas Technology Acquisition stock. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSEARCA:ATA – Free Report) by 458.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 649,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 532,780 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 4.48% of Americas Technology Acquisition worth $6,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 55.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Americas Technology Acquisition

Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination in the technology, media, and telecommunications sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

