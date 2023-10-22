Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stock Holdings Increased by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial accounts for 2.1% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $12,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 15.1% in the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,274.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total transaction of $3,404,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,614,462. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,274.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded down $4.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $312.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,356,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,411. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $324.63. The stock has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $257.10 and a 1-year high of $358.02.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 82.23%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $1.35 dividend. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.36%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.