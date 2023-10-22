Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.60.

ABCB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Ameris Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ameris Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp Trading Down 2.7 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 20.7% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 91,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 15,642 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 657,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,491,000 after acquiring an additional 181,841 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 46.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 280,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,609,000 after purchasing an additional 88,688 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 28.4% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 170,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 37,623 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $36.19 on Friday. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.33 and a 52 week high of $54.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.21). Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 21.86%. The business had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 13.95%.

About Ameris Bancorp

(Get Free Report

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.