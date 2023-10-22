Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) Shares Sold by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC lowered its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Free Report) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,799 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAN. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 716,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,436,000 after purchasing an additional 43,791 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 310,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,939,000 after purchasing an additional 85,950 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 144,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 237.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 140,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 98,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 395.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 40,040 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SWAN opened at $23.30 on Friday. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 52-week low of $23.27 and a 52-week high of $26.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.26.

About Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF

The Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network BlackSwan Core index. The fund tracks an index of long-dated options on an S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and US Treasurys averaging 10-year maturity. SWAN was launched on Nov 6, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

