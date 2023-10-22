Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) and Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM) Head-To-Head Comparison

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) and Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Amprius Technologies and Electra Battery Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Amprius Technologies alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amprius Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 Electra Battery Materials 0 0 2 0 3.00

Amprius Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 319.25%. Electra Battery Materials has a consensus target price of $2.38, indicating a potential upside of 348.11%. Given Electra Battery Materials’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Electra Battery Materials is more favorable than Amprius Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amprius Technologies $4.41 million 63.00 -$17.33 million ($0.35) -9.20 Electra Battery Materials N/A N/A $9.65 million ($0.41) -1.29

This table compares Amprius Technologies and Electra Battery Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Electra Battery Materials has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Amprius Technologies. Amprius Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Electra Battery Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Amprius Technologies and Electra Battery Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amprius Technologies -736.16% -40.81% -33.92% Electra Battery Materials N/A -6.94% -4.18%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.6% of Amprius Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Electra Battery Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of Amprius Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Electra Battery Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Electra Battery Materials beats Amprius Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amprius Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Amprius Technologies, Inc. produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Electra Battery Materials

(Get Free Report)

Electra Battery Materials Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also operates a cobalt refinery for producing battery materials for the electric vehicle supply chain. The company was formerly known as First Cobalt Corp. and changed its name to Electra Battery Materials Corporation in December 2021. Electra Battery Materials Corporation was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Amprius Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amprius Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.