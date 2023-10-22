Analysts Set Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) PT at $136.78

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.78.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total value of $3,218,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,345.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total value of $4,317,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,271,722.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total transaction of $3,218,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,345.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,358 shares of company stock valued at $9,165,464. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,776,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,074,000 after acquiring an additional 93,882 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,173,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,770,000 after acquiring an additional 30,481 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,802,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,110,000 after purchasing an additional 44,803 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,610,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,121,000 after purchasing an additional 138,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,494,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,432,000 after purchasing an additional 26,290 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FN stock opened at $160.73 on Friday. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $90.19 and a 12-month high of $183.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.26 and a 200-day moving average of $128.35.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $655.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.42 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

