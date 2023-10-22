Analysts Set Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Target Price at $32.57

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.57.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VECO. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Friday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Friday, September 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

In other Veeco Instruments news, Director Mary Jane Raymond sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $45,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,126. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Veeco Instruments news, Director Mary Jane Raymond sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $45,075.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,126. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Adrian Devasahayam sold 4,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $140,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,793 shares in the company, valued at $2,303,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,717 shares of company stock valued at $229,251. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 470.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VECO stock opened at $25.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Veeco Instruments has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $31.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.26.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $161.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.50 million. Research analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

