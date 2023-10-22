Analyzing Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR) and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) and Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.5% of CrowdStrike shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Alarum Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of CrowdStrike shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Alarum Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

CrowdStrike has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alarum Technologies has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CrowdStrike 0 4 37 0 2.90 Alarum Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CrowdStrike and Alarum Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

CrowdStrike presently has a consensus price target of $190.64, indicating a potential upside of 6.65%. Alarum Technologies has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 144.65%. Given Alarum Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alarum Technologies is more favorable than CrowdStrike.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CrowdStrike and Alarum Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CrowdStrike $2.24 billion 19.05 -$183.24 million ($0.41) -436.00 Alarum Technologies $18.78 million 0.69 -$13.15 million ($2.48) -1.32

Alarum Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CrowdStrike. CrowdStrike is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alarum Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CrowdStrike and Alarum Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CrowdStrike -3.54% -4.05% -1.27% Alarum Technologies -60.30% -61.06% -36.08%

Summary

CrowdStrike beats Alarum Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners. It serves customers worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Alarum Technologies

Alarum Technologies Ltd. provides cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises in Israel, the United States, the Middle East, the United Kingdom, the British Virgin Islands, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enterprise Cybersecurity, Enterprise Internet Access, and Consumer Internet Access. It offers iShield, a cybersecurity cloud software that protects users from online threats, including phishing, malware, ransomware, and others; privacy solutions and services, a software solution that uses an encryption protocol which is defined upon the process being used to generate a secured encrypted path and keep the users' data private and safe; and web data collection solution allows organizations to collect vast amounts of web and internet data by simultaneously connecting to the Internet from different IP addresses. It also provides static residential proxy network, rotating residential proxy network, data center proxy network, premium dedicated static residential proxies, and data collection API cloud service, as well as advertising services to third party privacy products. The company offers its products through resellers, distributors, and internet service providers. It serves financial organizations, cyber security companies, industrial and commercial companies, online companies, education institutions, and others. The company was formerly known as Safe-T Group Ltd. and changed its name to Alarum Technologies Ltd. in January 2023. Alarum Technologies Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

